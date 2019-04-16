Phillies' Aaron Nola: Roughed up again
Nola threw four innings a no-decision against the Mets on Monday, giving up five earned runs on seven hits, striking out six and walking three as the Phillies eventually fell 7-6 in extra innings.
Nola continues to struggle to start the season, as he's now given up at least four earned in three straight starts to give him a 7.45 ERA and a 1.66 WHIP through his first 19.2 innings. It's not the ace-level production owners are used to from the right-hander, however, his Cy Young-caliber campaign of last season leaves plenty of hope he'll correct whatever issues have led to this rough start and get back on track. He'll get a chance to do so against the Rockies in his next start on Saturday, but will have to contend with the ever-challenging confines of Coors Field.
