Phillies' Aaron Nola: Runs out of gas in loss

Nola (3-8) took the loss against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Nola entered the fifth inning with a 2-1 lead but allowed a two-run double in the frame before surrendering what proved to be a decisive two-run homer in the sixth. Despite entering the contest having yielded eight earned runs with two quality starts over his past three outings, the 33-year-old is now 0-3 in July and last recorded a win May 26. He'll take a 5.82 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 112:36 K:BB across 108.1 innings this season and lines up for a road matchup with the Marlins next week.