Nola will not start Sunday's game against Boston and will be placed on the COVID-19 injured list, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Nola was slated to make his final start before the All-Star break but is among a number of Phillies who have been affected by COVID-19 protocols. It's unclear when Nola may be able to return, or whether his absence is caused by a positive test or contact-tracing protocol.
