Nola (4-3) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over seven innings during a 12-3 win over the Cubs. He struck out 10.

Nola got early run support and recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts while cruising through sevens innings en route to his fourth win. The lone blemish for the right-hander came via a two-run home run from Dansby Swanson, which continues to be a minor issue for Nola. He's allowed at least one home run in eight of his 10 starts and holds a 4.31 ERA across 62.2 innings. However, Nola's 1.07 WHIP and 53:13 K:BB to start the year remains elite and suggests the ERA will drop eventually.