Nola (8-6) was charged with the loss Sunday against the Marlins after he gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits and no walks across six innings. He struck out six.

It was an unceremonious close to the first half for Nola, as he surrendered three home runs in a start for the second time this season. The right-hander came into Sunday's contest having won three of his past four outings, but he's now allowed at least four earned runs in 10 of his 19 starts this year. Nola enters the All-Star break with an underwhelming 4.39 ERA though 119 innings, though his 1.11 WHIP and 120:30 K:BB provide some reason for optimism.