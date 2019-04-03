Phillies' Aaron Nola: Serves up three homers

Nola gave up six runs on five hits and two walks across only three innings during Wednesday's 9-8 loss against the Nationals. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Nola's troubles began early on as he allowed a double and two home runs during the first inning and saw little improvement over his following two frames, leading to the early exit. The 25-year-old currently lines up to have a second chance to face the Nationals next Tuesday.