Phillies' Aaron Nola: Settles for no-decision
Nola allowed three runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and three walks across 6.2 innings during a no-decision against the Reds on Sunday.
The 26-year-old couldn't quite make it through the seventh inning. He recorded the first two outs of the inning, but then when he allowed a single and walk next, the Phillies went to the bullpen, which permitted both inherited runners to score. Nola got off to a really poor start this year, but despite this no-decision, he's mostly pitched much better lately. He is 4-1 with a 3.48 ERA in his last nine outings. Overall, Nola is 6-1 with a 4.58 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 86 strikeouts in 76.2 innings. His next start will be at the Braves on Saturday.
