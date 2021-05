Nola (3-2) allowed five earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four across four innings to record the loss Sunday against Atlanta.

Nola struggled early against Philadelphia, throwing 39 of 58 pitches for strikes. He never really settled in all night, allowing a home run to Andrew McCutchen on the first pitch of the game. Nola now has a 3.59 ERA with a 53:8 K:BB across 47.2 innings.