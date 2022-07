Nola (personal) was placed on the restricted list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Blue Jays.

Nola is unvaccinated and unable to travel with the team to Toronto for the two-game series this week. The transaction won't affect the right-hander's spot in the rotation since he pitched Monday against the Cardinals, taking the loss after giving up five earned runs over seven innings. He still lines up to start Saturday or Sunday in Miami.