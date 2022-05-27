Nola (2-4) allowed one earned run on five hits and no walks while striking out 10 across 8.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against Atlanta.

Nola dominated Atlanta and allowed only two extra-base hits -- both to Matt Olson. He also struck out a season-best 10 hitters, backed by 24 called strikes and 15 swinging strikes across 109 total pitches. Nola entered the start having allowed 10 earned runs across his last three starts spanning 17.2 innings, but for the season he has maintained a 3.56 ERA and an elite 74:10 K:BB across 60.2 frames.