Nola didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 1-0 loss to Milwaukee, allowing one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts in seven scoreless innings.

Nola pitched about as well as possible, but his superb performance was unfortunately matched by opposing starter Eric Lauer. The 28-year-old submitted an excellent 84 game score by allowing just two baserunners compared to seven strikeouts and lowered his ERA from 5.52 to 3.74 in the process. He'll look to keep things rolling against the Mets on Friday.