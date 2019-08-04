Phillies' Aaron Nola: Shuts down White Sox
Nola improved his record to 10-2 after holding the White Sox to one run over seven innings in the Phillies' 3-2 victory Saturday. He scattered three hits and two walks and struck out 10 in the 94-pitch outing.
Nola induced 16 swings and misses on the day en route to notching his fourth double-digit strikeout performance of the season. Though his ERA and WHIP have jumped considerably in 2019, Nola's 26.9 percent strikeout rate is right on par with his mark from 2018 (27 percent). He also retains an outside chance at matching the career-best 17 wins he notched a season ago if he can maintain the dominant form he's shown of late in addition to receiving quality run support over the final two months of the campaign.
