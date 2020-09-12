Nola (5-3) picked up the win in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Marlins, scattering three hits over seven shutout innings. He struck out 10 without walking a batter.

It goes down in the books as Nola's first career complete game, even if it was only seven innings and not the traditional nine. He tossed 70 of 106 pitches for strikes, and he retired the first seven batters he faced, six of them via strikeout, before Jazz Chisholm reached base on a HBP. Nola will take a 2.40 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 77:13 K:BB through 56.1 innings into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Mets.