Phillies' Aaron Nola: Six dominant frames in rout of Astros

Nola (8-6) struck out a career-high 10 while allowing just four hits and a walk over six scoreless frames in a 9-0 win over Houston on Wednesday.

He picked an awfully tough opponent for his first-ever double-digit-whiff game and just his second scoreless outing of 2017. Of course, that makes it all the more impressive, as Nola has rapidly developed into one of the league's better starters this year. He's not quite elite, but it's hard to imagine a fantasy format where his 3.17 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 9.7 K/9 wouldn't come in rather handy.