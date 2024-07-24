Nola did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's loss to the Twins, allowing one earned run on six hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings.

Nola came out of the All-Star break slow, allowing four earned runs in five innings against the Pirates his last time out. The 31-year-old was much sharper Wednesday, fanning six batters and limiting the Twins to just one run, a solo home run by Matt Wallner in the second inning. The right-hander notched his 15th quality start of the season Wednesday, tied for third in the major leagues. Nola now owns a 3.44 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and a 126:31 K:BB across 130.2 innings. He is tentatively scheduled for a home start against the Yankees early next week.