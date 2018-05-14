Phillies' Aaron Nola: Six one-run innings in win
Nola (6-1) tossed six one-run innings while earning the win Sunday against the Mets, allowing nine hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Nola was constantly working around trouble on the afternoon, with the only run on his ledger coming on a solo home run from Yoenis Cespedes in the sixth inning. He threw 70 percent of his pitches for strikes, including first-pitch strikes to 16 of 25 batters, and got nine groundball outs to help minimize the damage. It wasn't his prettiest start, but Nola has a 1.99 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP heading into Saturday's start against the Cardinals.
