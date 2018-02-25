Phillies' Aaron Nola: Slated to start Opening Day

Manager Gabe Kapler announced that Nola will be the Opening Day starting pitcher for the Phillies, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The news hardly comes as a surprise, but it's nonetheless good to see official confirmation from Kapler. Nola had a 3.54 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 168 innings (27 starts) with 184 strikeouts in 2017. The 24-year-old's strikeout rate and quality 3.27 FIP leaves a solid indication for potential improvement as the Phillies top starter this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories