Phillies' Aaron Nola: Start bumped up to Sunday

Nola will be bumped up to start Sunday against the Braves, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

If the Phillies stayed on turn, Nola wouldn't have pitched again until next week, but they wanted to pitch him on normal rest against their division foes. This takes him out of a two-start week next week.

