Nola's next start will come Thursday against the Mets, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Zack Wheeler (finger) has been unavailable for most of the past week but will be reinserted into the rotation Wednesday, pushing Nola's scheduled start back one day, though he'll still face the same opponent. Across his past four starts Nola has a 1.65 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 37:6 K:BB over 27.1 innings.