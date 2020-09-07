Nola (4-3) allowed six runs (three earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out 10 over 5.1 innings as he was charged with the loss Sunday against the Mets.

Nola lasted eight innings in his last start as he was dominant against the Nationals, but he was far less effective Sunday as he allowed runs in all but one of the innings that he pitched. He was able to stay hot in the strikeout column, but he struggled to keep the basepaths clear. The right-hander now has a 2.74 ERA and 67:13 K:BB over 49.1 innings this season. He'll attempt to right the ship on the road Friday as part of a doubleheader against the Marlins.