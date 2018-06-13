Phillies' Aaron Nola: Strikes out 10 in win over Rockies

Nola (8-2) struck out 10 over 6.2 one-run innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Rockies. He allowed four hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts.

Nola was exceptional throughout this start, allowing just five total men to reach (one hit batsman) and only conceding a run when the bullpen let one of his runners across with two outs in the seventh. It was also the second time this season that Nola struck out double-digit batters without surrendering a walk. The 25-year-old has finally made the jump this season and is evolving into one of the better right-handed pitchers in the game, posting a 2.27 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP -- both of which would comfortably be career bests. He's next scheduled to take the ball Sunday against the Brewers.