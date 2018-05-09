Phillies' Aaron Nola: Strikes out 12
Nola (5-1) allowed one earned run on five hits while walking none and striking out 12 across seven innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Giants.
Nola's sole earned run came in the second inning after he allowed a single and double to lead off the inning. After that, he allowed just one baserunner past first base. This marks the fourth consecutive start that he has pitched at least seven innings and he has earned a win in all four of them. Through eight starts, he ranks among the National League leaders in most traditional fantasy categories, including wins, ERA, strikeouts and WHIP.
