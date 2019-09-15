Phillies' Aaron Nola: Strikes out nine in no-decision

Nola struck out nine batters in seven innings Saturday against the Red Sox, allowing a single run on four hits and three walks. He did not factor into the decision.

Nola was locked into a duel with Eduardo Rodriguez, trading scoreless frames through the first six innings. He finally allowed a run on a Christian Vazquez double in the top of the seventh, though the Phillies offense would come through with a run to avoid handing him an undeserved loss. The outing lowered Nola's ERA to 3.62 and brought him to within eight strikeouts of his career-high total of 224.