Nola (6-5) earned the win Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk over 6.2 innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out nine.

All of the damage against Nola came in the bottom of the third, where he allowed three consecutive hits to open the inning before eventually surrendering a three-run home run to Ketel Marte. He rebounded nicely, however, striking out the side in the very next inning as the Phillies' offense retook the lead. The right-hander has allowed at least four runs in six of his last nine starts, though he's now racked up 28 strikeouts through three June starts to only six walks.