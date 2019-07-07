Phillies' Aaron Nola: Strikes out six in win
Nola (8-2) gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out six through 6.2 innings to take the win against the Mets on Sunday.
Nola had a no-hitter through 5.1 innings before allowing a two-run home run that ended a 22.1 inning scoreless streak. The right-hander has allowed only two earned runs and has a 0.61 ERA in his last four starts. Nola as an 8-2 record with a 3.74 ERA through 19 starts heading into the All-Star break.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...