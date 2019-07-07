Phillies' Aaron Nola: Strikes out six in win

Nola (8-2) gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out six through 6.2 innings to take the win against the Mets on Sunday.

Nola had a no-hitter through 5.1 innings before allowing a two-run home run that ended a 22.1 inning scoreless streak. The right-hander has allowed only two earned runs and has a 0.61 ERA in his last four starts. Nola as an 8-2 record with a 3.74 ERA through 19 starts heading into the All-Star break.