Nola allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven across seven innings Thursday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

Nola allowed only a solo home run to Starling Marte in the seventh inning in an otherwise dominant outing. He exited the game with a 7-1 lead, but the Philadelphia bullpen imploded to blow what appeared to be a certain win for Nola. After allowing seven earned runs across first two starts of the season, Nola has allowed only six earned runs across his last four starts and 25.1 frames. Overall, he owns a 3.38 ERA with a 41:6 K:BB across 34.2 innings.