Phillies' Aaron Nola: Strong in win

Nola (3-0) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Nola's lone blemish came from a solo home run off the bat of Matt Wieters in the sixth inning. Otherwise, he returned to exhibiting strong command, highlighted by 26 called strikes and surrendering only one free pass. After compiling a 6.84 ERA in his first five starts, Nola has allowed only two earned runs across his last two starts, spanning 12.1 innings. He'll look to keep his strong run going in his next start, likely to come Monday against the Brewers.