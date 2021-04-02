Nola allowed two earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out six across 6.2 innings Thursday against the Braves. He did not factor into the decision.

Nola held a shutout through 6.2 innings, but allowed a walk and subsequent home run to Pablo Sandoval prior to being pulled. That cost him the opportunity to earn a win, though his effort was otherwise outstanding as he needed only 84 pitches to work deep into the game. On an Opening Day that saw many aces hit hard around the league, Nola appeared ready to replicate his outstanding 2020 campaign.