Phillies' Aaron Nola: Strong start

Nola allowed one earned run on seven hits and a walk while striking out four Thursday against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.

Nola took advantage of his matchup against the Marlins, turning in his longest start of the season and first quality start in his last three chances. He wasn't overly impressive outside of the ability to prevent runs, racking up only eight swinging strikes across 103 total pitches. Still, it was a step in the right direction for Nola, who now has a 5.68 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across six starts and 31.2 innings.