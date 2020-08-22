Nola (2-2) allowed four runs on six hits (two home runs) and three walks while striking out three batters in 2.2 innings as he was handed the loss Friday against the Braves.

Nola just didn't have his stuff working Friday as he had some trouble finding the strike zone, and when he did, the Braves took advantage. His three walks and six hits were the most he's allowed in a start this season while on the contrary, his three strikeouts were the fewest he's produced. Nola has a tough road matchup coming up next against the Nationals but he has the talent to bounce back and have a solid outing.