Phillies' Aaron Nola: Surrenders another five runs

Nola (12-7) allowed five earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out nine across 5.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Nationals.

Nola pitched well through five innings, racking up seven strikeouts and allowing only two earned runs. However, things took a turn for the worst when he returned for the sixth frame, as he walked two batters and loaded the bases before being pulled. All three runs came around to score one batter later when Trea Turner took Jared Hughes deep for a grand slam. While Nola wasn't helped by his bullpen, the start still marks the fourth time in his last five outings he's allowed four or more earned runs. That's inflated his ERA to 3.87 on season. Currently, Nola is projected to close out the campaign on Sunday in a good matchup against Miami.