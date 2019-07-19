Phillies' Aaron Nola: Surrenders four earned runs

Nola allowed four earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five across five innings Thursday against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision.

Nola was taken yard three times, accounting for all four of his earned runs. He also continued to struggle with his control, walking three or more batters for the fourth consecutive start. The effort also ended his five-start stretch of allowing one or fewer earned runs, though the Dodgers do pose one of the toughest matchups in the league. Nola will look to bounce back in his outing start, likely to come Wednesday at Detroit.