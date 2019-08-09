Phillies' Aaron Nola: Surrenders three runs in defeat
Nola (10-3) suffered the loss against the Giants on Thursday, pitching five innings and giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three.
Nola entered the game having won his previous four decisions but was outdueled by opposing starter Madison Bumgarner. He allowed nine baserunners but only one extra-base hit, a third-inning double off the bat of Mike Yastrzemski that plated two of the three runs scored against him. After finishing third on the NL Cy Young Award ballot last year, Nola has come down to earth a bit this season; however, he is still the unquestioned ace of the staff, leading all Phillies starters in wins, ERA, quality starts, strikeouts and WAR. He'll have a home matchup with the Cubs on Wednesday in his next scheduled start.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal