Phillies' Aaron Nola: Surrenders three runs in defeat

Nola (10-3) suffered the loss against the Giants on Thursday, pitching five innings and giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three.

Nola entered the game having won his previous four decisions but was outdueled by opposing starter Madison Bumgarner. He allowed nine baserunners but only one extra-base hit, a third-inning double off the bat of Mike Yastrzemski that plated two of the three runs scored against him. After finishing third on the NL Cy Young Award ballot last year, Nola has come down to earth a bit this season; however, he is still the unquestioned ace of the staff, leading all Phillies starters in wins, ERA, quality starts, strikeouts and WAR. He'll have a home matchup with the Cubs on Wednesday in his next scheduled start.