Nola did not factor in the decision against the Mets on Thursday, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing five runs on five hits and five walks while striking out seven.

Nola got off to a rough start in the outing, allowing three runs on a pair of walks and two hits in the first inning. He settled down until the sixth frame, when he surrendered a Pete Alonso solo home run and was tagged with another earned run after departing the contest. Due to an even less effective performance by opposing starter Seth Lugo, Nola managed to escape with a no-decision, though the five earned runs he allowed were his most this season. Despite the less-than-stellar outing, Nola stills holds a 2.92 ERA on the campaign, which he'll look to improve upon in his next scheduled start at Washington on Tuesday.