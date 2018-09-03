Phillies' Aaron Nola: Tabbed with fourth loss
Nola (15-4) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out 11 over 5.2 innings as he took the loss Sunday against the Cubs.
Nola tossed two scoreless innings to begin his outing, but he surrendered a run in the third inning, one in the fourth and two more in the sixth prior to exiting the ballgame. This was certainly an uncharacteristic outing for the 25-year-old right-hander, as heading into the series finale, he hadn't allowed more than three runs in a start since June 17 against Milwaukee. Nola owns a stellar 2.23 ERA with 188 punchouts through 181.2 innings this season.
