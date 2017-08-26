Phillies' Aaron Nola: Tabbed with Monday's start

Nola will start Monday's game against the Braves, Ryan Lawrence of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Nola had been scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Cubs, but the Phillies are going to recall Nick Pivetta from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take the hill for said game. As a result, Nola will carry his 3.58 ERA and 1.21 WHIP into a more favorable matchup against the Braves on Monday.