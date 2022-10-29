Nola pitched 4.1 innings and did not factor into the decision during Friday night's Game 1 of the World Series, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five in the 6-5 win over the Astros.

Nola fell victim to a stellar performance by Kyle Tucker, who tagged him for two home runs and four RBI. Other than Tucker, the Astros were just 4-for-16 with two walks against the 29-year-old righty. Nola was able to settle down after the three-run homer in the third inning made the score 5-0, retiring the next six batters and giving the Phillies a chance to make a comeback. Although the Phillies were able to come away with the win, Nola has now given up six runs and failed to reach the sixth inning in back-to-back starts.