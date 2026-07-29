Phillies' Aaron Nola: Tagged with loss Tuesday

Nola (3-9) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Marlins after allowing one run in 5.2 innings, giving up five hits and three walks while striking out four.

Nola gave up a solo shot to Kyle Stowers in the bottom of the first inning, and while he limited the damage the rest of the way, the offense didn't provide him enough support. This was the first time Nola allowed fewer than two earned runs since May 4, when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Marlins, but the veteran hurler has been hard to trust in fantasy all season long. Nola owns a 5.49 ERA with a 1.45 WHIP and 60:21 K:BB across 11 starts and 57.1 innings since the beginning of June. He's scheduled to make his next start Monday at home against the Nationals.