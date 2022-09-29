Nola (10-13) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits over six innings against the Cubs. He struck out eight.

Nola cruised through the first four innings, striking out six while allowing just one hit. However, things unraveled for him in the fifth after he allowed back-to-back singles to Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom to begin the inning and then hit Alfonso Rivas with a pitch two batters later. Christopher Morel would then add a three-run shot to top off a four-run inning on Nola, who came in having allowed just one home run this month. The right-hander has now lost three of his last four decisions and is projected to take on the Astros in Houston in his next start.