Nola (3-4) took the loss Friday against the Red Sox after allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk while fanning nine across five innings.

Nola's nine strikeouts ended just one away from tying his season-best mark in that department, but he's also allowed at least three earned runs in three straight outings while losing in each one of those appearances. The star right-hander will try to bounce back in his next start, scheduled for next week on the road against the Marlins.