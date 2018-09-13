Phillies' Aaron Nola: Takes fifth loss
Nola (16-5) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over five innings while striking out five as the Phillies fell 5-1 to the Nationals.
The right-hander has now lost two of his last three starts after going seven straight outings without an L, and Wednesday's start was the first time in over a month Nola failed to strike out at least eight batters. He'll carry a 2.42 ERA to the mound Tuesday in a home clash against the Mets.
