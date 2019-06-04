Phillies' Aaron Nola: Takes first loss
Nola (6-1) took the loss against the Padres on Monday, giving up six earned runs on eight hits over 5.1 innings, striking out five and walking three as the Phillies lost 8-2.
The right-hander was cruising, but things fell apart on him in the sixth inning, as he yielded a pair of runs before exiting with the bases loaded. Manny Machado then cranked a grand slam off reliever JD Hammer, ruining Nola's final stat line. He'd been pitching much better lately after a rough start to the season, but this setback leaves Nola with a 4.63 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP over 70 innings, although he does have six wins in seven decisions and a 79:31 K:BB despite the disappointing ratios.
