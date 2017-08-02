Phillies' Aaron Nola: Takes loss despite quality outing

Nola (8-7) absorbed a loss in Anaheim on Tuesday despite allowing just two runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out three.

In the pitching battle of Nola vs. Nolasco (Ricky, that is), the extra letters came out on top. It's hard to blame the third-year righty, however, as he continued a spectacular run in which he's given up two or fewer runs in eight consecutive starts, accumulating a 1.66 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 63:15 K:BB over 54.1 innings in that span. His velocity is up this year and his luck has normalized, and the result has been rock-solid fantasy productivity. However, it might not be a bad idea for owners to keep him benched for Sunday's start against the Rockies at Coors Field.