Phillies' Aaron Nola: Takes loss despite quality start

Nola (3-6) took the loss Sunday against the Royals, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out seven over seven innings.

Nola was tagged for two runs in the first inning after Kansas City recorded hits off three of its first five batters, but he settled in nicely from there. The veteran allowed just one more run over his final six innings and finished strong by striking out the side in the seventh. It marked his longest outing of the season, and he generated an impressive 19 whiffs. The performance was a much-needed rebound after he was tagged for a season-high eight runs in his previous start against the Pirates. Nola remains hard to trust, owning a 5.87 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 94:29 K:BB across 92 innings. He is scheduled to face the Tigers on the road next.