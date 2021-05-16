Nola (3-3) allowed three earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out eight across 6.2 innings, taking the loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Nola allowed a two out home run to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the first inning. All three runs came in the first two innings before Nola settled in. The 28-year-old has 3.64 ERA and a 10.1 K/9 in 54.1 innings. It's not Nola's greatest start to a season, but he's still keeping the Phillies in every game he starts. He's doing a great job limiting free passes with a 1.5 BB/9. His next start is scheduled for Friday against the Red Sox.