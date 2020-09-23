Nola (5-4) took the loss in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, giving up five runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The outing qualified as a complete game, as the Nats didn't need to come to the plate in the bottom of the seventh. It was Nola's fourth quality start in his last six outings, a stretch during which he's posted a 3.03 ERA and 50:13 K:BB through 38.2 innings. The Phillies got swept in the twin bill to bump them out of a wild-card spot, but if they can rally over the next few days, Nola's final start of the regular season Sunday in Tampa Bay could be a huge one for the club.