Phillies' Aaron Nola: Takes loss despite solid outing
Nola (12-4) was handed the loss after surrendering three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven innings Sunday against the Marlins.
Nola tossed five scoreless frames before giving up three runs in the sixth inning, which was enough offense for the Marlins to emerge with the victory. He fired 65 of his 97 pitches for strikes in the 3-2 loss. The 26-year-old continues to turn in solid pitching performances, as he's now held the opposition to three or fewer runs in each of his last five starts.
