Nola pitched four innings and took the loss during Wednesday's 5-0 loss to the Astros in Game 4 of the World Series, allowing three runs on seven hits and zero walks while striking out four.

Nola was outdueled by Astros starter Cristian Javier, who kept the Phillies hitless through six innings. The 29-year-old Nola allowed three singles in a row before being removed in the fifth inning, and the bullpen was not able to help him out. Jose Alvarado hit the first batter he faced and then surrendered a two-run double to Alex Bregman in what eventually became a five-run fifth inning. After two starts of six innings and zero earned runs for his first two postseason starts, Nola has now allowed at least three runs in the last three appearances while failing to get through five innings each time. He is 2-2 with a 5.36 ERA across 15.2 innings in the postseason.