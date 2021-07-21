Nola (6-6) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Yankees after allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk while fanning five across 5.1 innings.

Nola was activated ahead from the COVID-19 list ahead of this game but was far from effective, as he needed 101 pitches (55 strikes) and couldn't even complete six innings. His recent numbers have not been encouraging either, as he has given up at least four runs in each of his last three starts. He owns an inflated 6.10 ERA across eight outings since the beginning of June and will aim to bounce back in his next start, scheduled for the weekend series against the Braves at home.