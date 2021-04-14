Nola (0-1) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings as the Phillies fell 4-0. He struck out seven.
The right-hander didn't pitch poorly as he threw 59 of 92 pitches for strikes, but Philly's bats couldn't solve Marcus Stroman, saddling Nola with the loss. He'll take a 3.45 ERA and strong 18:3 K:BB through 15.2 innings into his next start, set for Sunday at home against the Cardinals.
